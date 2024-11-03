Previous
Playing with witches’ hats by lizgooster
Playing with witches’ hats

A lovely Halloween visit to the miniature railway at Audley End. The ‘enchanted elves’ walk had some lovely (as well as some spooky!) displays amongst the autumn foliage. 🧙 🍁
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Liz Gooster

Great idea and for a wonderful collage fav!
November 4th, 2024  
I like what you did here. Those hats look like they light up at night or reflect.
November 4th, 2024  
