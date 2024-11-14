Previous
Lighting the way by lizgooster
Lighting the way

I’ve always been drawn to old fashioned street lamps (think they remind me of Narnia!) so I took a photo of this one in Highgate village and then had a bit of fun with my app
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and processing.
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lantern and effect.
November 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
cute edit
November 14th, 2024  
katy ace
How pretty! It looks like a beautiful photo for a storybook
November 14th, 2024  
