Photo 685
Lighting the way
I’ve always been drawn to old fashioned street lamps (think they remind me of Narnia!) so I took a photo of this one in Highgate village and then had a bit of fun with my app
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
4
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
685
39
28
light
london
highgate
Diana
Beautiful capture and processing.
November 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Lovely lantern and effect.
November 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
cute edit
November 14th, 2024
katy
How pretty! It looks like a beautiful photo for a storybook
November 14th, 2024
