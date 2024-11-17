Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 688
Textures of autumn
Sparse sun and cold shadows at a local school while waiting to collect Ellie from her dance exam.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
688
photos
39
followers
28
following
188% complete
View this month »
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
17th November 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunlight
,
seasons
Suzanne
ace
The lovely layers caught my eye. Terrific pov!
November 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close