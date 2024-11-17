Previous
Textures of autumn by lizgooster
Photo 688

Textures of autumn

Sparse sun and cold shadows at a local school while waiting to collect Ellie from her dance exam.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
The lovely layers caught my eye. Terrific pov!
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise