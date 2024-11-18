Sign up
Previous
Photo 689
Winter rose
A local beauty in a neighbourhood garden.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
2
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
689
photos
40
followers
28
following
188% complete
View this month »
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
18th November 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
rose
Susan Wakely
ace
A real beauty.
November 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love the way you filled the frame with this delicious pink flower.
November 18th, 2024
