Christmas is coming by lizgooster
Christmas is coming

I don't typically like to engage too much with Christmas before December, but meeting my sister in Covent Garden today we couldn't avoid noticing that the decorations are up!
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Covent Garden gives a good show at this time of year.
November 19th, 2024  
