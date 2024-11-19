Sign up
Previous
Photo 690
Christmas is coming
I don't typically like to engage too much with Christmas before December, but meeting my sister in Covent Garden today we couldn't avoid noticing that the decorations are up!
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Liz Gooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
christmas
london
decorations
covent garden
Susan Wakely
Covent Garden gives a good show at this time of year.
November 19th, 2024
