Previous
Photo 691
Autumn woodland
A cold start this morning but fresh skies and clean sunlight made the woods in the local park look very harmonious.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
2
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th November 2024 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
woods
,
seasons
Susan Wakely
ace
The light on the autumnal leaves are lovely.
November 20th, 2024
katy
ace
Amazing light, and color in this one Liz
November 20th, 2024
