Autumn woodland by lizgooster
Autumn woodland

A cold start this morning but fresh skies and clean sunlight made the woods in the local park look very harmonious.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
The light on the autumnal leaves are lovely.
November 20th, 2024  
katy ace
Amazing light, and color in this one Liz
November 20th, 2024  
