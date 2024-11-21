Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 692
Feathery shadows
Saw this on the side of my kitchen unit and wondered what it was for a minute! Then I realised it was a shadow cast by the miniature olive tree my sister gave me for my birthday, which I’d just moved in from the garden because of the frost.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
692
photos
40
followers
28
following
189% complete
View this month »
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st November 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
reflections
,
shadows
,
trees
,
“black
,
white”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close