Previous
Feathery shadows by lizgooster
Photo 692

Feathery shadows

Saw this on the side of my kitchen unit and wondered what it was for a minute! Then I realised it was a shadow cast by the miniature olive tree my sister gave me for my birthday, which I’d just moved in from the garden because of the frost.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact