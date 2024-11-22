Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 693
Selfie with shades
I don't often post (or indeed, take) selfies, but I wanted to send a photo of my new sunglasses to my husband after collecting them from the optician. Then I add the idea to try an 'oil painting' effect!
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
696
photos
40
followers
28
following
190% complete
View this month »
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd November 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self portrait
,
cambridge
Susan Wakely
ace
A great fun effect.
November 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close