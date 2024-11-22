Previous
Selfie with shades by lizgooster
Photo 693

Selfie with shades

I don't often post (or indeed, take) selfies, but I wanted to send a photo of my new sunglasses to my husband after collecting them from the optician. Then I add the idea to try an 'oil painting' effect!
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great fun effect.
November 27th, 2024  
