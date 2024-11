Letter to Santa

Christmas starts early when you have a young child! Our local garden centre has a very cute system where children can send their letter to Santa with a special post box - and if they're lucky even get a reply in a few weeks. The other benefit is it gives us a heads up on Ellie's Christmas list. We used to send ours up the chimney in my Nana's house! Bit strange but given the belief that Santa comes into houses through the chimney I guess there's a strange sort of logic to it ...