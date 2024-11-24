Previous
November sunrise by lizgooster
Photo 695

November sunrise

Skies and shadows. Forgot to post this last month - doing so now to fill in a gap I spotted in November!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful colours and silhouettes.
December 9th, 2024  
