Photo 697
Ivy league
This ivy is creeping in from my neighbours’ garden - might have to pull it out soon before it takes over but thought worth a photo first!
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
3
2
365
iPhone 15
28th November 2024 8:14am
plants
garden
ivy
