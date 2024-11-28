Previous
Just frilling by lizgooster
Photo 697

Just frilling

It was a lovely frosty morning today so I enjoyed hanging out in my garden with a hot cup of tea, looking at the frost edging these leaves.
And wishing all of you who celebrate it, A Very Happy Thanksgiving!
Liz Gooster

John Falconer ace
Beautiful collage.
November 28th, 2024  
Dave ace
Lovely collage
November 28th, 2024  
