Previous
Photo 697
Just frilling
It was a lovely frosty morning today so I enjoyed hanging out in my garden with a hot cup of tea, looking at the frost edging these leaves.
And wishing all of you who celebrate it, A Very Happy Thanksgiving!
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
1
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
garden
,
collage
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful collage.
November 28th, 2024
Dave
ace
Lovely collage
November 28th, 2024
