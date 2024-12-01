Previous
The Christmas countdown begins by lizgooster
Photo 700

The Christmas countdown begins

Moving today into December, it's time to start the advent calendars. This year I decided to treat myself to a very indulgent White Company number, with number 1 containing a gorgeous festive-scented candle.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact