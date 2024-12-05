Sign up
Photo 705
This lion’s not for turning!
I seem to be very drawn to taking photos on or near this bridge (Holborn Viaduct in London). This lion’s posture really tickled me as he looked as if he was defiantly resisting turning to look at me.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
365
iPhone 15
5th December 2024 12:08pm
london
sculpture
lion
