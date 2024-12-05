Previous
This lion’s not for turning! by lizgooster
This lion’s not for turning!

I seem to be very drawn to taking photos on or near this bridge (Holborn Viaduct in London). This lion’s posture really tickled me as he looked as if he was defiantly resisting turning to look at me.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
