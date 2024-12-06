Previous
Frosty grass - watercolour version by lizgooster
Photo 706

Frosty grass - watercolour version

I love a crisp frosty morning. Tarted up this shot a bit with the watercolour effects in my photo editing app.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact