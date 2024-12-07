Previous
The wonders of science by lizgooster
We rang the changes a bit with Ellie’s advent calendar this year and got her a science one with a different experiment every day. Not all of them work but the mini scientist was pretty pleased with this one.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
