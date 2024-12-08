Previous
Taddei Tondo by lizgooster
Taddei Tondo

One of the exquiste pieces in the Michelangelo, Leonardo & Raphael exhibition currently showing in London's Royal Academy. A marble sculpture by Michelangelo of the Virgin Mary, and the infants Jesus and John the baptist.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

