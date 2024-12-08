Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 708
Taddei Tondo
One of the exquiste pieces in the Michelangelo, Leonardo & Raphael exhibition currently showing in London's Royal Academy. A marble sculpture by Michelangelo of the Virgin Mary, and the infants Jesus and John the baptist.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
708
photos
40
followers
29
following
193% complete
View this month »
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
8th December 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
michelangelo
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close