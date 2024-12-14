Sign up
Photo 715
A feminist Christmas?
Ellie with Mrs Claus at a festive reading and singing event in the shopping centre in Central Cambridge. I guess if she really were a feminist she'd call herself Ms Claus ...
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
ellie
mrs claus
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great capture.
December 15th, 2024
