A feminist Christmas? by lizgooster
Photo 715

A feminist Christmas?

Ellie with Mrs Claus at a festive reading and singing event in the shopping centre in Central Cambridge. I guess if she really were a feminist she'd call herself Ms Claus ...
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
What a great capture.
December 15th, 2024  
