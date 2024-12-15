Previous
Next
Night view of St Paul’s Cathedral by lizgooster
Photo 716

Night view of St Paul’s Cathedral

Well, I say night, but it was actually only about 5pm. I’ve admired this view of Christopher Wren’s cathedral a few times now and particularly liked the atmosphere produced by the dark sky and the lit building.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact