Photo 716
Night view of St Paul’s Cathedral
Well, I say night, but it was actually only about 5pm. I’ve admired this view of Christopher Wren’s cathedral a few times now and particularly liked the atmosphere produced by the dark sky and the lit building.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
718
photos
40
followers
29
following
196% complete
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th December 2024 4:57pm
Tags
london
,
“st
,
paul’s
,
cathedral”
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
December 18th, 2024
