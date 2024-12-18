Previous
Cambridge colleges by lizgooster
I’ve always loved this old sun dial on Gonville & Caius college. Seen here from a vantage point on Senate House Passage, a narrow one alongside King’s College Chapel.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely
Lovely detail and pov.
December 27th, 2024  
katy
I have never seen a sundial on the side of a building like this before. What an awesome photo.
December 27th, 2024  
