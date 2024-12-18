Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 719
Cambridge colleges
I’ve always loved this old sun dial on Gonville & Caius college. Seen here from a vantage point on Senate House Passage, a narrow one alongside King’s College Chapel.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
2
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th December 2024 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cambridge
,
colleges
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail and pov.
December 27th, 2024
katy
ace
I have never seen a sundial on the side of a building like this before. What an awesome photo.
December 27th, 2024
