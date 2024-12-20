Sign up
Previous
Photo 720
The yellow rose of Christmas
Have seen this lovely flower out of the corner of my eye a few times this week. Today I made the effort to stop and capture its solitary beauty amongst a verge of dead grasses.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
720
photos
40
followers
29
following
197% complete
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th December 2024 8:50am
Tags
flowers
,
rose
Susan Wakely
ace
It is a beauty.
December 20th, 2024
