The yellow rose of Christmas by lizgooster
Photo 720

The yellow rose of Christmas

Have seen this lovely flower out of the corner of my eye a few times this week. Today I made the effort to stop and capture its solitary beauty amongst a verge of dead grasses.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Susan Wakely ace
It is a beauty.
December 20th, 2024  
