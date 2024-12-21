Previous
Next
Looking scholarly by lizgooster
Photo 722

Looking scholarly

Very Cambridge. A sculpture on an upper wall of Senate House, where degrees from the University are awarded.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Your perspective makes it look huge
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great perspective.
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact