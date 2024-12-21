Sign up
Photo 722
Looking scholarly
Very Cambridge. A sculpture on an upper wall of Senate House, where degrees from the University are awarded.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
cambridge
,
house”
,
“senate
katy
ace
Your perspective makes it look huge
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great perspective.
December 29th, 2024
