Thoughtful elf by lizgooster
Thoughtful elf

Our neighbours very kindly invited us to an Elf Extravaganza this morning. While this captures Ellie in a quiet moment, she had a lot of fun!
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter
