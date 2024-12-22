Sign up
Photo 721
Thoughtful elf
Our neighbours very kindly invited us to an Elf Extravaganza this morning. While this captures Ellie in a quiet moment, she had a lot of fun!
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
721
photos
40
followers
29
following
197% complete
View this month »
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd December 2024 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
elf
,
ellie
