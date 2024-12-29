Sign up
Photo 730
Cute pooch
My niece got a new whippet puppy a few months ago and we met him for the first time. We are all in love - just look at those mournful eyes!
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
732
photos
40
followers
29
following
200% complete
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Tags
dog
,
ralph
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute and fun to be with I am sure.
January 1st, 2025
