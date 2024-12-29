Previous
Cute pooch by lizgooster
Photo 730

Cute pooch

My niece got a new whippet puppy a few months ago and we met him for the first time. We are all in love - just look at those mournful eyes!
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
So cute and fun to be with I am sure.
January 1st, 2025  
