Uprooted by lizgooster
Photo 730

Uprooted

This tree was a victim of the storm in Somerset a few weeks ago. It crashed down in the churchyard next to my sister’s house, leaving them without electricity for 3 days.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
