Final view of the year by lizgooster
Photo 732

Final view of the year

We are down in Devon staying with friends. The view of these surly skies over the River Teign was from the pub after a very muddy New Year’s Eve afternoon walk.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
Nice view of the estuary.
January 1st, 2025  
