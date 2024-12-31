Sign up
Previous
Photo 732
Final view of the year
We are down in Devon staying with friends. The view of these surly skies over the River Teign was from the pub after a very muddy New Year’s Eve afternoon walk.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
sea
,
landscape
,
devon
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice view of the estuary.
January 1st, 2025
