The gift of a new year

Excited to be starting my third year on 365 project. I took this yesterday, on 1 January, but forgot to post it until today, the 2nd. So perhaps not the best start to the year, but hey, it’s meant to be fun right, so I’m not too bothered. Torquay has a lovely display of lights so we had a delightful wander round them, interspersed with a delicious fish supper.