Previous
Christmas tree shadows by lizgooster
Photo 735

Christmas tree shadows

Spotted the shadow cast by our Christmas tree on the wall this morning. Took a pic and it gave me the idea for this collage. Just in time - we’re taking it down tomorrow.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact