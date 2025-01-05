Previous
Snow fun by lizgooster
Photo 737

Snow fun

We had a little snowfall overnight. Most of it is washed away in the rain today but Ellie’s big brother Jack is staying with us at the moment: he couldn’t sleep so got up early to surprise Ellie with a snowman while the snow lasted ⛄️ ❄️
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
