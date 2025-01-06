Previous
Gallery symmetry by lizgooster
Photo 738

Gallery symmetry

Classic Canelettos with some deliberately provocative red and black picture by US artist Glenn Ligon hung around them as part of the Fitzwilliam Museum's current 'All Over The Place' exhibition.
6th January 2025

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
