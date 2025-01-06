Sign up
Photo 738
Gallery symmetry
Classic Canelettos with some deliberately provocative red and black picture by US artist Glenn Ligon hung around them as part of the Fitzwilliam Museum's current 'All Over The Place' exhibition.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
0
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
739
photos
41
followers
29
following
202% complete
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
5th January 2025 2:02pm
Tags
art
,
cambridge
,
fitzwilliam museum
