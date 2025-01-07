Sign up
Photo 738
Photo 738
Winter reflections
Went on a walk this morning - the path was very muddy but it was worth getting muddy boots for some of the lovely views I was rewarded with in the winter sunshine
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
738
photos
41
followers
29
following
202% complete
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th January 2025 11:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
cambridge
,
“river
,
cam”
Diana
ace
Lovely light and reflections.
January 7th, 2025
