Previous
Winter reflections by lizgooster
Photo 738

Winter reflections

Went on a walk this morning - the path was very muddy but it was worth getting muddy boots for some of the lovely views I was rewarded with in the winter sunshine
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely light and reflections.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact