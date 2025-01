Peterhouse College, Cambridge

I liked the light on the stone, which is what drew me to take this photo. Then afterwards I reflected it might be a fun project for the year to intentionally take a picture of each of the 31 Cambridge colleges. I’ve posted pictures of others in past years, but won’t count those so this is number 1! Some might be easier than others, in terms of access and finding things to photograph, but I am excited to give it a try!