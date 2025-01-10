Previous
Take me home, frosty road by lizgooster
Take me home, frosty road

Actually, the path was not as frosty as the frozen grass, which was very crunchy underfoot as I braved -5 temperatures to go out for a run this morning. It was certainly bracing!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful frosty scene.
January 10th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
That does look cold 🥶
January 10th, 2025  
