Photo 741
Take me home, frosty road
Actually, the path was not as frosty as the frozen grass, which was very crunchy underfoot as I braved -5 temperatures to go out for a run this morning. It was certainly bracing!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
741
Tags
winter
,
frost
,
cambridge
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful frosty scene.
January 10th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
That does look cold 🥶
January 10th, 2025
