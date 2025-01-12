Sign up
Photo 743
Two swans a swimming
Most of the pond was frozen; these two were gliding round on the water that was still liquid. Soon afterwards they emerged out onto the ice, which was lovely to watch. Might post a shot of that another day.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
7
1
1
365
iPhone 15
11th January 2025 2:49pm
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
swans
,
cambridge
moni kozi
Amazing clarity in the shot
January 13th, 2025
