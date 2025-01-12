Previous
Two swans a swimming by lizgooster
Photo 743

Two swans a swimming

Most of the pond was frozen; these two were gliding round on the water that was still liquid. Soon afterwards they emerged out onto the ice, which was lovely to watch. Might post a shot of that another day.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Liz Gooster

moni kozi
Amazing clarity in the shot
January 13th, 2025  
