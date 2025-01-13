Sign up
Puss in boots
Ellie’s school had a ‘dress as a fairy tale character’ day and she wanted to go as Puss in Boots. She doesn’t have any knee high black or brown boots, which you might have thought was a hurdle. But we made so with floral wellies! (Not shown)
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
ellie
,
darkroom-bw
