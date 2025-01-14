Previous
Waterloo sunset by lizgooster
Waterloo sunset

It wasn’t quite sunset, more a muddy late afternoon. Hence I thought it might be more effective in black and white. I love the iconic views from Waterloo Bridge, whatever the weather.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
