Photo 745
Waterloo sunset
It wasn’t quite sunset, more a muddy late afternoon. Hence I thought it might be more effective in black and white. I love the iconic views from Waterloo Bridge, whatever the weather.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
winter
,
london
,
bridge”
,
“waterloo
,
darkroom-be
