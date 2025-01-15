Previous
Impassive sphinx by lizgooster
Photo 747

Impassive sphinx

The giveaway that this is on the Embamkment in London rather than in Egypt is the London Eye visible in the background
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely
She seems happy to be in London.
January 15th, 2025  
katy
I say crop it out and pretend! Fabulous photo, and love the perspective
January 15th, 2025  
