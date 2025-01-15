Sign up
Photo 747
Impassive sphinx
The giveaway that this is on the Embamkment in London rather than in Egypt is the London Eye visible in the background
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
sphinx
,
darkroom-bw
Susan Wakely
ace
She seems happy to be in London.
January 15th, 2025
katy
ace
I say crop it out and pretend! Fabulous photo, and love the perspective
January 15th, 2025
