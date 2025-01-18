Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 750
Mother and daughter
A very touching sculpture in Queen’s Square, London, very close to Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. It’s I’m bronze and I thought it might work well in b/w.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
750
photos
41
followers
29
following
205% complete
View this month »
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
sculpture
,
“street
,
art”
,
darkroom-bw
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close