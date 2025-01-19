Sign up
Photo 751
Dad in Bath
Had a lovely lunch with my dad, who came over to meet me during my stay in Bath, as it’s not too far from where he lives.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
portrait
bath
dad
Diana
ace
How great to be able to see your dad, lovely photo of him.
January 25th, 2025
