Lost in music

I enjoyed listening to and watching this mam play the piano at St Pancras station. Apparently it was donated by Elton John so anyone in the general public who is moved to play can do so. 🎵
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and what a wonderful and thoughtful gesture.
January 20th, 2025  
