Photo 751
Lost in music
I enjoyed listening to and watching this mam play the piano at St Pancras station. Apparently it was donated by Elton John so anyone in the general public who is moved to play can do so. 🎵
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
portrait
music
london
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and what a wonderful and thoughtful gesture.
January 20th, 2025
