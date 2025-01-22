Sign up
In print!
I sent a couple of emails to ‘Psychologies’ magazine in response to their invitation to submit inspiring photos. I am delighted they decided to publish both of them in this month’s issue, so I have a double page spread!
22nd January 2025
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
Suzanne
Congratulations!
