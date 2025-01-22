Previous
I sent a couple of emails to ‘Psychologies’ magazine in response to their invitation to submit inspiring photos. I am delighted they decided to publish both of them in this month’s issue, so I have a double page spread!
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Suzanne ace
Congratulations!
January 23rd, 2025  
