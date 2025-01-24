Sign up
Photo 754
Misty morning
A beautiful start to the day in Bath this morning.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
754
photos
41
followers
29
following
206% complete
754
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th January 2025 9:22am
Tags
bath
,
winter
,
morning
Susan Wakely
ace
This has a nostalgic feel.
January 24th, 2025
