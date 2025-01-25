Sign up
Previous
Photo 756
Taking the waters
Bath is so full of history - easy to imagine Jane Austen herself here. And it makes me want to reread her novels!
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th January 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
