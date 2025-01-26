Sign up
Previous
Photo 757
Spring is around the corner
I loved the fuzzy feel of these fluffy catkins. They're also a sign that nature is quietly preparing spring in the wings of winter.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
3
2
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th January 2025 1:13pm
nature
,
winter
,
trees
,
catkins
JackieR
ace
Fabulous sharp details and soft background
January 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely detail and dof.
January 26th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice!
January 26th, 2025
