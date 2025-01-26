Previous
Spring is around the corner by lizgooster
Spring is around the corner

I loved the fuzzy feel of these fluffy catkins. They're also a sign that nature is quietly preparing spring in the wings of winter.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

JackieR ace
Fabulous sharp details and soft background
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely detail and dof.
January 26th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
January 26th, 2025  
