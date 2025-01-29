Previous
Signs of spring by lizgooster
Photo 758

Signs of spring

It’s still January but that hasn’t deterred these hardy blossoms on what I believe is a viburnum tree in my garden. Spring is making its presence known.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
