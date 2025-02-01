Sign up
Previous
Photo 760
Goodbye dry January!
Pre-dinner drinks at The Ivy in Cambridge with my husband. All the better for having had no alcohol in January!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
760
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
1st February 2025 8:11pm
Tags
champagne
,
cambridge
,
cocktails
,
“the
,
ivy”
katy
What are pretty photo of these two drinks! Fantastic light on them Liz
February 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
Cheers. Did it go straight to your head?
February 1st, 2025
Lisa Brown
cheers. great celebratory shot
February 1st, 2025
