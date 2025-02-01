Previous
Goodbye dry January! by lizgooster
Photo 760

Goodbye dry January!

Pre-dinner drinks at The Ivy in Cambridge with my husband. All the better for having had no alcohol in January!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
What are pretty photo of these two drinks! Fantastic light on them Liz
February 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheers. Did it go straight to your head?
February 1st, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
cheers. great celebratory shot
February 1st, 2025  
