Frosty flower by lizgooster
Photo 761

Frosty flower

Spotted on a frozen picnic table this morning - it was a cold start to the day! Ellie saw it and I took a photo. My iPhone is suggesting the flower is an edelweiss, which would seem quite unusual in a Cambridge country park, but you never know!
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
