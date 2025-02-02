Sign up
Previous
Photo 761
Frosty flower
Spotted on a frozen picnic table this morning - it was a cold start to the day! Ellie saw it and I took a photo. My iPhone is suggesting the flower is an edelweiss, which would seem quite unusual in a Cambridge country park, but you never know!
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
frost
,
cambridge
