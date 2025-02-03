Previous
Blue moon by lizgooster
Photo 762

Blue moon

This is quite a new, crescent shaped moon but due to a cloudy sky it looks quite full. Decided to give it a black and white look as well.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

Chrissie ace
I love both of these!
February 5th, 2025  
