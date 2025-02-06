Previous
Misty morning by lizgooster
Photo 766

Misty morning

There was a frosty fog this morning when I visited the dentist. I was looking at the lamp outside, wishing it was lit, when I thought I could take the photo and add some colour in processing later. So I had some more fun with BeFunky!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter
Chrissie ace
Love these !!
February 6th, 2025  
