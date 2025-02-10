Previous
Time keeping by lizgooster
Time keeping

Spotted this beautiful sundial in the gardens of Christ's College during my visit the other day. Decided to give it the BeFunky treatment.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Liz Gooster

